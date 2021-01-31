S.D. legislator responds to backlash over security spending legislation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One Rapid City lawmaker is the target of a mass text attack for proposing legislation related to Governor Kristi Noem’s travel expenses.

House Bill 1089 would require the governor to release the taxpayer-funded security costs incurred as she campaigned for former President Donald Trump.

Representative Taffy Howard, who sits on the appropriations committee, said that she was surprised to find that the governor’s office wouldn’t release the information.

”How do I know how much they need at Highway Patrol for the executive protection detail if I can’t even figure out how much was spent on travel out of the state?” Howard asks. “I have to know that because is there going to be that much travel next year? Is there going to be less? Is there going to be more? How do we set the budget?”

Howard began receiving a slew of calls and texts Wednesday night. According to Howard, the communications began after an unknown source began circulating memes that included her personal phone number.

She said that she believes the impact is the exact opposite of what those responsible had in mind.

”The result is that it’s called attention to this issue,” Howard said. “It’s raised awareness of the fact that there are things that taxpayers are not being told and are not allowed to be told.”

Howard said that she intends to get back to the people who have contacted her and that most of the interactions have been positive.

