Mild weather continues through Tuesday, Blustery towards the end of the week

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are still waiting for the verified high temperature to come in for the day for Downtown Rapid City, but to start off the month of January, we had a high temperature of 48° on the 1st. Being the last day of January, temperatures are close to 48°, but I think we squeaked out 49° Downtown Rapid City. Will confirm on tonight’s shows.

Nonetheless, it has been a beautiful end to January with mild temperatures and sunny skies, and this trend will continue for a couple more days.

We are expecting a mild and dry kickoff to February with temperatures in the 50s Monday and Tuesday this week. Come mid-week, a pattern change begins as the ridge of high pressure moves off East. A couple chances for snow move our way Wednesday night and Friday night, but the bigger story is the cold air that will invade the region towards the end of the week. Temperatures will begin to fall Wednesday night, and they will struggle to get out of the teens over the weekend. Expect low temperatures to be near zero next weekend, and there are no major signs of another mild warm up in the next week or so...

