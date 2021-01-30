The Rapid City Area School District says they have about $200 million in deferred maintenance needs.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Back in February, voters said no to a Rapid City Area Schools District bond issue. The district said they needed the money to fix the infrastructure of some of its schools. Now the district has to get by until they can bring a bond proposal forward again.

And Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon says they have about $200 million in deferred maintenance needs.

“Every year we look at that deferred maintenance list and we say ok given what we know now about all of these buildings and needs what are the priorities with the dollars we do have available this year to enact those projects and put them into place and so that is what we will continue to do,” says Simon.

Simon says the district just had one of their best summers yet when it comes to fixing the infrastructure, but there is still more to do in the schools.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep buildings open but some of these buildings have a shelf life that’s kind of ticking and so they really do need to be replaced,” says Simon.

Just to name a few, Simon says South Middle School has a collapsing foundation in the courtyard that’s causing a ripple effect like cracking and shifting across the school and Robbinsdale Elementary School is seeing significant cracks the district has to monitor.

“It really is time for us to do something as a community, our issues are not going to go away as we wait for whatever period of time needs to pass before we go back out for a bond,” says Simon.

Which Simon says they are not looking into just yet.

