Advertisement

The Rapid City Area School District says they have about $200 million in deferred maintenance needs.

A staircase a Robbinsdale Elementary School that is closed.
A staircase a Robbinsdale Elementary School that is closed.(Connor Matteson)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Back in February, voters said no to a Rapid City Area Schools District bond issue. The district said they needed the money to fix the infrastructure of some of its schools. Now the district has to get by until they can bring a bond proposal forward again.

And Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon says they have about $200 million in deferred maintenance needs.

“Every year we look at that deferred maintenance list and we say ok given what we know now about all of these buildings and needs what are the priorities with the dollars we do have available this year to enact those projects and put them into place and so that is what we will continue to do,” says Simon.

Simon says the district just had one of their best summers yet when it comes to fixing the infrastructure, but there is still more to do in the schools.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep buildings open but some of these buildings have a shelf life that’s kind of ticking and so they really do need to be replaced,” says Simon.

Just to name a few, Simon says South Middle School has a collapsing foundation in the courtyard that’s causing a ripple effect like cracking and shifting across the school and Robbinsdale Elementary School is seeing significant cracks the district has to monitor.

“It really is time for us to do something as a community, our issues are not going to go away as we wait for whatever period of time needs to pass before we go back out for a bond,” says Simon.

Which Simon says they are not looking into just yet.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Line Dance with GMBH
Improve your mood with line-dancing
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS compound in Custer County set for sheriff’s sale
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
HB 1089 sponsors face backlash from fellow Republicans
Wetzel is performing on February 5th as part of the Stock Show & Rodeo festivities.
Stock Show concert sold out, manager warns of counterfeit tickets

Latest News

Carter says it will be fully operating by this summer.
A new brewery is coming to Sturgis
drugs
Drugs are a big problem in South Dakota ... a problem that law enforcement is trying to curb.
Police
Professors use them, cats love them and they can even be used to *cut things. We're talking about lasers. As helpful as they can be they are also dangerous if used improperly.
Target
Three friends found a way to have fun... after feeling stir-crazy from the coronavirus pandemic. How did they do it? A homestead, a camera and some dresses from Target.