Stock Show concert sold out, manager warns of counterfeit tickets

By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Annual Black Hills Stock Show Stampede featuring country singer Koe Wetzel is sold out.

Wetzel is performing on February 5th as part of the Stock Show & Rodeo festivities.

Stock Show General Manager Ron Jefferies says to be aware of counterfeit tickets.

”We’ve seen some activity with counterfeit tickets already. Each of those tickets has its own individual barcode that will be scanned, and you can’t pass them off. People will make copies and try to sell them via social media.”

Jefferies says there are no walk-up sales available.

Wetzel will be at the Stock Show promoting his new album, ironically called “Sellout.”

