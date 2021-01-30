Advertisement

Rep. Johnson speaks with constituents at Stock Show

By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Representative Dusty Johnson was at the Black Hills Stock Show earlier today to take in the sights and sounds of the annual ag event and speak with constituents.

Johnson spoke about the hardships that the ag industry faced over the past year.

He said that the Stock Show is a great showcase for the resilience of farmers and ranchers, despite the global pandemic posing problems in the food supply chain.

”I think this is an area where Congress needs to do a better job,” Johnson said. “Frankly, there are countries like China that have too much control over our food supply chain. This is an opportunity for us because our urban colleagues are paying attention, it’s an opportunity for us to try to get it right.”

Johnson said that he’s re-introducing legislation that would allow state-inspected meat to be sold online.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS compound in Custer County set for sheriff’s sale
Missing Serenity Dennard
Search for Serenity Dennard suspended by Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R, Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
S.D. House passes transgender bill, moving on to Senate
Monument Health
Monument Health implements COVID-19 vaccine waitlist
The Iron PHNX is a new bar and music venue in West Rapid City.
The Iron PHNX, “If you don’t feel like going to a sports bar, there’s a place for you”

Latest News

Winter can be a tricky time for the Black Hills tourism industry, but one Northern Hills town...
Deadwood hosts annual snocross races
Douglas High School In-Person Graduation
Douglas High School In-Person Graduation
Wetzel is performing on February 5th as part of the Stock Show & Rodeo festivities.
Stock Show concert sold out, manager warns of counterfeit tickets
Johnson spoke about the hardships that the ag industry faced over the past year.
Rep. Johnson speaks with constituents at Stock Show
Stock Show Vendors
Stock Show Vendors