Advertisement

Massachusetts company makes progress on flying car

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:17 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts company’s roadable aircraft has been cleared for takeoff.

Terrafugia has created the Transition which is a two-seat aircraft and automobile designed to meet safety standards by both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This week, the company announced it has obtained an FAA worthiness certificate.

Terrafugia says it will produce and sell flight-only versions of their aircraft as it works to get the driving portion approved.

The hope is that the Transition will be legal in the sky and on local roads by 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS compound in Custer County set for sheriff’s sale
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Missing Serenity Dennard
Search for Serenity Dennard suspended by Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R, Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
S.D. House passes transgender bill, moving on to Senate
Monument Health
Monument Health implements COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

Latest News

A Massachusetts company’s roadable aircraft has been cleared for takeoff
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage
drugs
Drugs are a big problem in South Dakota ... a problem that law enforcement is trying to curb.
Police
Professors use them, cats love them and they can even be used to *cut things. We're talking about lasers. As helpful as they can be they are also dangerous if used improperly.