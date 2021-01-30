Foggy tonight with a few snow showers and a breeze Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fog will develop through the evening in the northern plains and slowly slide south through the night. Visibility could be less than a mile at times. Much of the fog mixes out through the morning hours Saturday, but we will still have a good amount of clouds lingering. Freezing fog could create some slick spots through the morning. Lows will be in the teens north, and 20s for nearly everyone else by morning.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday with a few isolated snow showers. Not everyone will see snow, and if you do, don’t expect much for accumulations. It’ll be breezy as winds gust up to 35 mph late Saturday morning through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s for many. Sunday will be the nicer day as sunshine returns along with warmer air. Highs will be in the 40s for many as a few flirt with 50°.

Warmer weather kicks off February as Monday and Tuesday will have highs in the 50s under mostly sunny skies. This will not continue past Tuesday. Mother Nature finally realizes it has been winter for a couple months now and will bring in some of the colder air. Snow showers are looking likely Wednesday with highs in the 30s, then temperatures will start to fall to end the week. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 20s. By next weekend, highs will struggle to get out of the teens. Brr!

