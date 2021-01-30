Advertisement

Deadwood hosts annual snocross races

By Connor Matteson
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - The Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is hosting a snowcross race at the Days of ’76 Event Complex Center.

This is the ninth year the city has hosted the event, bringing in people from around the Midwest states and even international visitors.

And to get ready for the event, the Deadwood Chamber has been making snow for the last three weeks.

”As a visitors bureau and a chamber of commerce our job is to create incentive for people to come to town and increase visitation and that’s particularly important in the winter when you know the summer crowds aren’t here, so we’re giving people a can’t miss reason to come to town,” says Marketing Director Amanda Kille from the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce.

The event runs until Saturday night.

