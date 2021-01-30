Advertisement

A new brewery is coming to Sturgis

Carter says it will be fully operating by this summer.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - An 18 thousand square foot building right off of Interstate 90 will be home to the Sturgis Brewing Company with a gift shop, full kitchen, and craft beers.

This brewery is a spin-off of the Knuckle Brewing Company in downtown Sturgis, they say they can’t up demand so they built a larger building.

And with this new space, they will be able to expand their reach further east and into Nebraska.

But staying home, Owner Bryan Carter hopes it brings more people to the city of Sturgis.

“I just hope it gets more cars in town, more people stopping and shopping in Sturgis. It’s going to be a beautiful facility right off the exit and we just want to take the opportunity to capture some of the tourists that are coming off along I-90 and hopefully we can get them to continue on downtown to see famous Main Street and do some shopping,” says Carter.

Carter hopes to be manufacturing beer in the space by April and have the rest of the building open by Memorial Day weekend.

