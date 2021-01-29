Advertisement

Through 11 months Rapid City sees a 3% increase in sales tax revenue

Rapid City
Rapid City(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:36 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Black Hills last year the city planned for a down year in sales tax revenue. With some predictions of being down as much as 10%.

Instead, the city saw a 3.08% increase in sales tax through November and an increase in monthly sales tax in 8 of the 11 recorded months.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said that early on, the city kept budget projections low -- in anticipation of an oncoming drop in revenue.

“So now that we are through 2020 and those books are being reconciled that leaves us with some surplus cash that now we will need to choose how to invest and what to do with it specifically,” Mayor Steve Allender, Mayor of Rapid City, says

Allender said he is also cautiously optimistic going into 2021 that we will have a similar scenario with the economy.

Also talked about at the press conference included that if active cases drop below 400 in the county the city could move to mask recommend instead of a mask required in city buildings and that there is hope to open city pools this summer.

