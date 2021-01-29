Show-Rite Youth Beef Show begins Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Stock Show is providing young cattle showers with an opportunity that they haven’t had for much of the past year.

Several youth stock shows across the nation were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Black Hills Stock Show is hosting the second annual Show-Rite Youth Beef Show, with the addition of sheep and goat shows.

Ron Jeffries is the General Manager of the Black Hills Stock Show and said that the families contributing to the Stock Show and agriculture industry are eager to get back to business.

”These people are in the beef production business,” Jeffries said. “Many of these vendors support the beef and agricultural industries, and so they’re ready to get back to business. We can’t slow down production agriculture, it’s still got to go on and its time for these guys to show and sell their cattle and move on to calving season.”

The beef show kicks off Friday.

