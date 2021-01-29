Advertisement

Improve your mood with line-dancing

By Blake Joseph
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The benefits of line dancing endless according to dance instructor, Debbie Ellerton.

Ellerton said “No partner needed, the beginner classes offer dance steps that are easy to learn.”

Line-dancing is great exercise according to DANCEANDFITNESS.CO.UK.

“It is widely known to be one of the best forms of exercise for people with aging bodies.”

-danceandfitness.co.uk

Ellerton said “It’s a life long activity, great for maintaining and increasing memory skills, social interaction with other dancers, and if you can walk (I have seen people with walkers, canes and crutches on the dance floor) you can dance!”

Line dancing is not done to only Country Music. All ages and all genres are welcome. Visit https://heartlanddancing.com/ for more information.

