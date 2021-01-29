Advertisement

Christmas eve shooting update

Elias Richard pleas ‘not guilty’
Elias Richard pleas 'not guilty' on two counts of first degree murder
Elias Richard pleas 'not guilty' on two counts of first degree murder(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 21-year-old Elias Richard had his arraignment hearing today at the Pennington County courthouse.

Elias Richard pleas ‘not guilty’ on count one of first-degree-murder and pleas ‘not guilty’ on count two of aiding and abetting.

Richard could potentially serve up to life in prison and is considered for the death penalty.

The next hearing is set for March 4th.

https://www.blackhillsfox.com/2021/01/03/4-arrests-related-to-christmas-eve-shooting-made-by-rcpd/

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS compound in Custer County set for sheriff’s sale
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R, Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
S.D. House passes transgender bill, moving on to Senate
The Iron PHNX is a new bar and music venue in West Rapid City.
The Iron PHNX, “If you don’t feel like going to a sports bar, there’s a place for you”
Missing Serenity Dennard
Search for Serenity Dennard suspended by Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
34 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Latest News

The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
Several youth stock shows across the nation were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Show-Rite Youth Beef Show begins Friday
Rapid City
Through 11 months Rapid City sees a 3% increase in sales tax revenue
As COVID vaccines continue to find their way into South Dakotan’s arms, the Department of...
Department of Health asks volunteers to help with COVID vaccination