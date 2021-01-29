Christmas eve shooting update

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 21-year-old Elias Richard had his arraignment hearing today at the Pennington County courthouse.

Elias Richard pleas ‘not guilty’ on count one of first-degree-murder and pleas ‘not guilty’ on count two of aiding and abetting.

Richard could potentially serve up to life in prison and is considered for the death penalty.

The next hearing is set for March 4th.

https://www.blackhillsfox.com/2021/01/03/4-arrests-related-to-christmas-eve-shooting-made-by-rcpd/

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.