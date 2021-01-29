Checkpoint set for car seat safety after concerning statistic shows major flaws in installation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Studies show that anywhere from 50% to 95% of child restraints are installed

with at least one major error. Sue Jarvis is looking to curve that statistic.

Jarvis said “crashes are the leading cause of death in children in the United States. Many injuries and deaths occur as a result of the high misuse rate of car seats, booster seats, and seat belts.”

71-82% of serious injuries and deaths can be prevented with the proper use of child passenger restraints.

Booster seats reduce the risk of nonfatal injuries by 45% among 4-8 year-olds.

Denny Menholt Toyota in Rapid City hosted a free car seat safety check along with the Black Hills Pregnancy Center, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, for parents with small children to ensure they’re using the right kind of car seat, and that they’re safe and secure.

That checkpoint is being held on January 30th at 10 am.

