Another Mild Day, then a Bit Cooler Saturday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will have another mild day today, but maybe not quite as warm as Thursday due to extensive cloudiness and southeast winds by afternoon. Still, highs will make the 40s.

A cold front will move through tonight. Breezy, cooler conditions can be expected on Saturday. A few snow flurries will be possible, especially in Wyoming and the Black Hills.

Warm 50s come right back early next week before a more important change in our weather pattern promises more wintry conditions by the second half of next week.

