Advertisement

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting outside Pennsylvania club

Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western...
Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, first responders found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene in McKees Rocks. Three other adults were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known.

Authorities have not released any names.

Homicide detectives were investigating and no other information was available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS compound in Custer County set for sheriff’s sale
Missing Serenity Dennard
Search for Serenity Dennard suspended by Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R, Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
S.D. House passes transgender bill, moving on to Senate
Monument Health
Monument Health implements COVID-19 vaccine waitlist
South Dakota reports 24 new COVID-19 deaths

Latest News

Despite the Trump administration's promise, the government has no more 'reserve' 2nd vaccine...
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants
A lawsuit claims the tuna Subway uses isn't real tuna. Subway says their tuna is wild-caught.
Lawsuit claims Subway tuna is fake
Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!
Dunkin unveils Valentine’s Day menu
The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance...
Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance