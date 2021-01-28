Warm air arrives Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An inversion kept us from warming up to our full potential today. It also caused smoke from slash pile burns to remain stagnant over the Black Hills and in town. An inversion means there is warmer air aloft, trapping colder air near the surface. Since warm air rises, the cold air at the surface cannot escape. This causes smoke and pollution to stay near the surface and for temperatures to struggle warming up.

Temperatures tonight will not be as cold. Lows will be near 20° in town with a mostly clear sky. Tomorrow will feature plenty more sunshine and temperatures should warm up into the 40s. Getting rid of the inversion means the smoky skies should clear up a bit. Warm weather continues Friday, but cloud cover will move in. Highs Friday will be in the 40s.

A storm system out west will move across the central plains Friday and Saturday. While the majority of moisture will miss us to the south, we do get some cloud cover from it. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday and Saturday. It’ll stay mild Friday, but Saturday’s temperatures could drop into the 30s for many. An isolated flurry is possible Saturday and it will be breezy. Sunday will be the best day of the weekend as highs flirt with 50° and sunshine returns.

The first two days of February are going to be beautiful! Plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday next week will lead to highs near or in the low 50s. Enjoy it while you can because winter will return by Wednesday. Clouds slide into the region and bring us the chance for snow showers. It’ll bring some breezy winds with it, too. The end of next week will be cold as highs struggle in the 20s. Nothing significant looks to be on tap yet with this storm system, but we will watch it closely and bring updates as needed.

