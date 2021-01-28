South Dakota doctors weigh in on new Coronavirus variants

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Even as the State Department of Health says there is a drop in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, there is some concern about new variants of Coronavirus.

“So, variants are viruses that have made errors while making copies of themselves,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Monument Health. “These are not any different than the original virus. It causes the same disease. You can stop it the same way that we did with the first virus.”

“With every variant, there is concern that it will potentially evade immune cells bodies that are produced through natural infection with COVID-19 and potentially through vaccination of the current vaccine,” said Dr. Joshua Clayton, the State’s Epidemiologist.

Most reports say the current Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should work against the new strains

While the variants have not been found in South Dakota yet, Kurra said it is only a matter of time.

“The likelihood is that we will find the variant here as well,” said Kurra. “That’s kind of a given. What we don’t know is what kind of variant. So there are three variants of concern right now. One is the United Kingdom, one is from South Africa, and one is Brazil. All three of them, at least at this point, are not causing severe forms of the disease.”

While the epidemiologist said the UK and Brazil variants are thought to be more transmissible and could cause more severe illness, but the medical doctor is not so sure.

“Are they spreading faster? The jury is still out, the data is still emerging,” said Kurra. “What we do know is they are in higher numbers than the other variants. The question is, is that just because by chance, or is it an evolutionary advantage the virus has that it’s increasing in numbers. Every time they get more information, it appears less likely that they’re spreading faster.”

Kurra said the variants are “concerning, not alarming.”

“So, the variants itself are not a worrying part for me,” said Kurra. “I would say, on a scale of 1-10, it would be three. The real concern is two things, one get the vaccination when your number and your time is called. Number two, continue to do all the things because we can’t let our guard down now.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.