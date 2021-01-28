Advertisement

Search for Serenity Dennard suspended by Penninton County Sheriff’s Office

Missing Serenity Dennard
Missing Serenity Dennard(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KEVN) - The search for the now 9-year-old girl who went missing from the Black Hills Children’s Home Society almost two years ago has been called off.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter the investigation for Serenity Dennard will remain open and welcome tips to assist with the case.

Law enforcement officials said Dennard ran away from the Children’s Home Society facility on Feb. 3 of 2019. Many community members have devoted searches to find her.

On Aug. 28, her family announced they were hired an Indiana-based investigative firm to investigate her disappearance.

This is a developing story. Black Hills Fox News will provide updates.

