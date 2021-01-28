Search for Serenity Dennard suspended by Penninton County Sheriff’s Office
ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KEVN) - The search for the now 9-year-old girl who went missing from the Black Hills Children’s Home Society almost two years ago has been called off.
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter the investigation for Serenity Dennard will remain open and welcome tips to assist with the case.
Law enforcement officials said Dennard ran away from the Children’s Home Society facility on Feb. 3 of 2019. Many community members have devoted searches to find her.
On Aug. 28, her family announced they were hired an Indiana-based investigative firm to investigate her disappearance.
