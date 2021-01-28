Mild air continues, but clouds take over

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Patchy fog will be possible once again overnight for locations along and north of I-90. Temperatures will be in the 20s for many, but those in and around the Black Hills will be near or in the 30s. Clouds will increase through the night making things overcast by morning.

The clouds continue for much of Friday and temperatures will be in the 40s for many. We stay mostly cloudy Saturday and it will be breezy with some gusts of 30 mph or a little higher. Isolated snow showers are possible as we begin the weekend, but we’re not expecting much out of them. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40° across the area. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs back in the 40s to near 50°.

The first couple days in February will be well above average. Highs will be near or in the 50s Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. The big changes are expected Wednesday when snow showers and windy conditions arrive. Highs Wednesday will be in the 30s for many, then fall into the 20s Thursday and Friday. We’re not expecting anything significant for Wednesday’s snow, as the strongest part of the storm will miss us to the south and east. If anything changes, we will update you.

