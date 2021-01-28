Advertisement

Ideal weather allows for slash pile burns

Slash piles burning on Sheridan Lake Road in Rapid City, S.D.
Slash piles burning on Sheridan Lake Road in Rapid City, S.D.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:04 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last week, there were burns in Deadwood. This week, there are burns in Rapid City along Sheridan Lake Road.

Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey said recent weather has been ideal for slash pile burns.

The burns along the Sheridan Lake Road construction corridor consisted of materials cleared for road reconstruction.

Harvey says South Dakota Wildland Fire issued the burn permits Tuesday, and the project contractors started burning Wednesday.

Harvey says these planned situations are not the time to call 911.

“This is a good situation where the fires are being monitored, the burns are being monitored,” said Harvey. “It’s not the time to call 911, just because there is smoke in the air. For an open, out of control fire that is threatening property or life, that’s when you need to call 911.”

Harvey said the burns will likely continue as a disposal method.

