Department of Health asks volunteers to help with COVID vaccination

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As COVID vaccines continue to find their way into South Dakotan’s arms, the Department of Health launched a volunteer registration portal for people interested in helping their community get the shot.

Thursday, the DoH released the volunteer registration portal so people across the state can sign up to help with COVID-19 vaccination. The state’s secretary of health said in a press conference on Wednesday that there are two ways people can help.

”One is to actually to be able to actually vaccinate individuals and so that requires medical training and licensure to be able to do that. The other type of help that we are soliciting interest in is administrative support, data entry,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon is the Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health. “Kind of directing traffic if you will and those other things that do help make these clinics operate smoothly.”

People who volunteer will also have the opportunity to receive the vaccine, potentially before they were scheduled to.

