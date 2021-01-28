Advertisement

COVID tests, vaccine information available at Stock Show

For the second year in a row, Monument Health is setting up shop in the ice arena with health...
For the second year in a row, Monument Health is setting up shop in the ice arena with health screenings available.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Those hoping to take in the action at this years Stock Show and Rodeo may have safety concerns because of the coronavirus.

Organizers of the event are encouraging mask wearing and social distancing, as well as installing sanitizing stations around the Civic Center. For the second year in a row, Monument Health is setting up shop in the ice arena with health screenings available.

Cory Ferguson, a Community Relations Specialist with Monument, said that asymptomatic COVID test are available at their tent.

”Most of our speakers are going to be focusing on COVID-related information so that people can know about vaccinations,” Ferguson said. “We’ll be able to get people the information they need so they can get signed up if they would choose to have the vaccination.”

Information from Monument will be available throughout the Stock Show which begins on Friday and runs through February 6th.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors Elizabeth Racz and Christine Mathews with the South Dakota School of Mines have a...
COVID vaccine misinformation could cause continued health crisis
RCAS school board meets Monday night.
The Rapid City Area School board voted in favor of rejecting a level zero concept
Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
Biden administration appoints South Dakota woman to direct USDA Office of Tribal Relations
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
UPDATE: House revives transgender bill with ‘smoke out’ rule
34 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Latest News

The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS compound in Custer County set for sheriff’s sale
The Iron PHNX is a new bar and music venue in West Rapid City.
The Iron PHNX, “If you don’t feel like going to a sports bar, there’s a place for you”
Commission Chairman Jim Lintz says having to hold court proceedings at the Pennington County...
Court Proceedings to continue in Custer after gun ordinance rescinded