Attorney of man found with pipe bombs says he was following ‘advice’ of Trump

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - The FBI said they’ve charged a California man after finding pipe bombs and a cache of guns in his home.

Agents raided 43-year-old Ian Benjamin Rogers’ home earlier this month. According to the agency, they discovered assembled pipe bombs, materials that could be used to make more bombs, at least 49 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Rogers also reportedly had books that explain how to manufacture explosives.

Investigators say he admitted the bombs were his, but claimed they were for “entertainment purposes only.”

Authorities found threatening text messages on Rogers’ phone, allegedly saying things like he wanted to blow up a Democrat building.

It reportedly stems from his belief Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Rogers’ attorney claims his client was “simply following the advice and the commentary of the president of the United States.”

He also says Rogers was not at the violent riot at the Capitol earlier this month.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

