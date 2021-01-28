2021 Winterfest: “Feel the sparkle on and off the mountain”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -New events will take place this year in Lead, S.D. as the 2021 Winterfest gets underway.

Thomas Golden, Marketing Director for the Lead Chamber of Commerce, says this year is particularly special with newly added events and a big turn out from the community.

Golden said “The firework show is something I’m looking forward to because we couldn’t have our 4th of July firework show last year so that will be added with the additional budget”

Something other events include:

Friday – 1/29

WINTER ROCKS – music festival starts through Saturday night. (Click the link for details and schedule)

6pm-8pm, COOL BEANS bean cook off at Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center with music by Marlin Maynard (by donation)

8pm – Hangar 7 Lounge at Blackstone Lodge & Suites features music by Heath Johnson

Saturday – 1/30

9am – Snow Yoga with Sarah Canada, Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center Observation Deck

ALL DAY – Sledding Hill, Manuel Brothers Park

9:30 – 3:30 – Makers Market @ Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center

WINTER ROCKS , music festival throughout town 11am-7pm

11am-1pm – Visit Recreational Springs Resort, their remodeled and updated lodge with bar and restaurant and music by Marty Nelson

1-3pm – Bucksnort Beer Patio with heaters, firepit and classic skiing videos. Music by Chris Huisenga and Devon Sants

2pm – Historic Homestake Opera House: Kathryn Mientka piano concert (free)

3pm – Remote Control Bonanza! @ Connection Church on 206 Ellison Ct. Fun for all ages, prizes snacks. Family friendly. See https://www.connectionchurchlead.com/ for more details

3-5pm – Jailhouse taps features 605 Fresh catering and music by Parsnip

3-7pm – FREE hot cocoa provided by the Lead Assembly of God Church @ The Ray Davis Patio (outside the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center) – come stand around the burn barrel or drive by for a cocoa pick up!

5-7pm – Visit the Campfire bar at Explore Fitness & Adventures featuring music by Marty Nelson

6pm – Fireworks Viewing Party at Visitors Center ($10/kids & $20/adults – ticketed fundraiser)

7pm – FIREWORKS, over Open Cut

Post Fireworks – BONFIRE, Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center parking lot with support from the Lead Volunteer Fire Department

SUNDAY – 1/31

9am – Outdoor activity – meet at Explore Fitness & Adventures

12pm – BEAT THE HEAT – hot sauce face off competition, LACC hosts at Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center (call for registration, space for participants is limited) spectators welcome by donation.

For more information, call (605) 584-1100

