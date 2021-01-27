Advertisement

Target to give $500 bonus to hourly workers

Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.(CNN Newsource, Target)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced it will provide a $500 bonus for hourly workers in stores, distribution centers and corporate offices.

Store directors and other leaders will receive bonuses up to $2,000.

Target has provided bonuses to employees five times since the pandemic began.

The retailer plans to continue offering various coronavirus benefits. This includes free virtual doctor visits, 30-day paid leave for high-risk employees and counseling services.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors Elizabeth Racz and Christine Mathews with the South Dakota School of Mines have a...
COVID vaccine misinformation could cause continued health crisis
RCAS school board meets Monday night.
The Rapid City Area School board voted in favor of rejecting a level zero concept
Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
Biden administration appoints South Dakota woman to direct USDA Office of Tribal Relations
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
UPDATE: House revives transgender bill with ‘smoke out’ rule
34 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Latest News

The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, Former New York Giant Michael Strahan poses...
AP sources: Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian"...
Oscar-winning, ‘irreplaceable’ Cloris Leachman dies at 94
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS compound in Custer County set for sheriff’s sale
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence