Snow flies at 2021 Sno Cross in Deadwood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sno Cross series once again to Deadwood City this weekend. Amanda Kille, Marketing Director for the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce has been working the event for the last 7 years and says this year is the best one yet.

Kille said “It’s a small track which makes it more difficult for the riders. That difficulty is what draws our fans to this event, specifically.”

A couple of things you should know if you plan on attending the 2021 Deadwood Sno Cross.

Only general admission tickets are still available. Those are plentiful and available at DeadwoodSnocross.com or at the ticket booth when the event starts.

Event starts at 11am on Friday and 8am on Saturday and the final race both nights is at 9pm.

Over 300 racers are expected this year, competing in 17 different classes.

There are 8 race locations in the series, and Deadwood is one. Racers score series championship points for their place in both Friday and Saturday races. Think of it like NASCAR. Every race is important for the acquisition of points towards the overall series championship.

Deadwood’s track is the shortest, and arguably the most enjoyable for in-person spectators. Deadwood’s seating is elevated and very close to the track allowing spectators to see 100% of the race action from those seats or on the big screen in the arena. The “tight” racing lends itself to close races marked dramatic crashes, 20-30 foot jumps and come-from-behind wins.

This event airs nationally at a later date on CBS sports.

