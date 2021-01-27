Salt+Spruce Eatery, A local to-go and delivery meal restaurant

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - He’s cooked in multiple states around the country and now we find him in our own backyard. Chef Sean Mowell brings us a to-go and delivery meal business named Salt+Spruce Eatery located in the basement of the Masonic Temple in downtown Rapid City.

From Korean kalbi short rib to a poached pear salad, Salt+Spruce Eatery offers a wide variety of cuisine.

They also offer a sweet side to their menu, which includes a classic bread pudding, an old-fashioned spiced zucchini cake with blueberries, and French Madeliene cookies with a hint of lemon.

The food is made by a trained chef, and these dishes are yours to take home. Salt+Spruce Eatery can even wrap your meals in plastic wrap and aluminum foil if you would like them freezer wrapped!

You can order online on their website here or over the phone. Pickups and deliveries can be done Monday through Thursday from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm.

