Salt+Spruce delivers on taste with meals to-go

By Blake Joseph
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Chef Sean has over 12 years restaurant experience from multiple locations including San Francisco, Colorado Springs and Spearfish.  He has honed his skills and sharpened his knives at several Michelin-Starred restaurants and helped open a restaurant in San Francisco that was runner-up as Best New Restaurant in the US by the James Beard Foundation.

He now is found in the Black Hills with his new meals to-go eatery, Salt+Spruce. They utilize the freshest ingredients available to produce delicious, affordable meals in an entirely to-go and delivery setting.  The meals are pre-cooked and cooled quickly in order to retain freshness.  All you have to do at home is reheat it.

For more information and to order you can go to https://www.saltspruceeatery.com/

