Rounds votes against impeachment, citing trial is unconstitutional

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KEVN) - The impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump is unconstitutional, according to South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds and 44 other senators.

Senators delivered articles of impeachment to the Senate on Monday. This is the former president’s second impeachment trial.

In a Facebook Live from his Washington D.C. office, Sen. Rounds argued an impeachment trial for a private citizen is against the constitution.

“Impeachment is intended to be the Legislative Branch’s check on the Executive and Judicial branches of government – not a check on our constituency,” Rounds said. “Our Founding Fathers did not intend to put private citizens on trial in the Senate.”

The Congressional Research Service says that former officials’ impeachment would have likely been accepted by Founders siding with British tradition.

“As an initial matter, a number of scholars have argued that the delegates at the Constitutional Convention appeared to accept that former officials may be impeached for conduct that occurred while in office,” the document notes.

Republicans such as Sen. Rounds find impeachment irrelevant since it implies the removal of office--a position Trump no longer holds.

“The Constitution is clear that holding an impeachment trial of a former president, former official, or – more specifically – a private citizen, is unconstitutional and that the Senate should not go down this path. Donald Trump is no longer in office and is now a private citizen,” Rounds said. “Removal from office implies that the subject to be impeached must be in office. It doesn’t make sense.”

The Constitution’s plain text states that “[t]he President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment ... and Conviction.”

Some arguments state that impeachments also bar individuals from office in the future, according to the Congressional Research Service. In an interview with Politico, Senator John Thune said that constitutionality was a concern for many Republican senators.

“Our members, irrespective of what they might think about the merits, just believe that this is an exercise that really isn’t grounded constitutionally and, from a practical standpoint, just makes no sense,” Thune said.

An impeachment trial to remove a former official has happened before. In 1876, the U.S. House of Representatives was close to voting Secretary of War William Belknap out of office. However, before the vote happened, Belknap submitted his resignation letter to President Ulysses S. Grant.

The House still impeached Belknap over corruption charges. Senate still put him on trial and argued that departing office doesn’t excuse the alleged offense because officeholders would resign to escape conviction or impeachment otherwise.

Trump’s charged with “incitement of insurrection” following the riot in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The Senate floor will be open for oral arguments on Feb. 9, after Trump and the House have time to file legal briefs.

