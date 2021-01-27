Pet of the week: Jazzy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Today we meet mama Jazzy, she was surrendered to the Humane Society while she was very far along in her pregnancy. She went to a foster home to have her babies where she raised them and weaned them off. Now the entire family is back at the humane society where Jazzy is ready to find her forever home. This rabbit’s favorite thing is to treat so if you’re looking for the fast track to bond with her, her favorite snack is Timothy hay treats. Jazzy tends to beg by putting her front feet on your legs but she doesn’t like to be held right now due to the production of milk still occurring in her body which will go away in time. Her babies are Ottis, Archie, and Pepper. They are all gender-neutral due to being too young for an accurate gender assignment but they are ready to be adopted. And the other cage in the small animal room contains a non-relative Vince Neil; a spunky black and orange guinea pig.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.