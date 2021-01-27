Noem’s legislation restricts open-field laws, revises inspection rules Game, Fish and Parks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) Wednesday, Governor Kristi Noem introduced two bills to the South Dakota State Legislature aimed at clarifying the jurisdiction of Game, Fish and Parks officers.

In a press release, Noem said the bills are designed to strengthen private property rights. GFP officials tell Black Hills Fox News they are in support of the changes.

The first bill restricts the entry of conservation officers onto certain private lands without permission. Under current precedent, conservation officers could enter into open fields without a warrant, though GFP’s department policy prevents this.

“This is going to strengthen relationships between producers of this great state and our conservation officers, and our department as a whole,” GFP Interim Sec. Kevin Robling said.

Robling said the bill includes exceptions, including if the officer has probable cause that a crime is being committed; if an officer needs to dispatch an animal under distress; or other emergency situations.

The second bill revises provisions regarding inspections, seizures and forfeitures involving GFP. This legislation aims to protect property rights in the enforcement of game and fish laws by stopping conservation officers from taking or keeping the private property of hunters and fishermen who break laws.

“We want to make sure that the punishment fits the crime,” Noem said. “When someone violates a game and fish law, they should be fined and punished as per current law. But they shouldn’t lose their boat, truck, gun, or dog as a result. Our conservation officers understand the need to strike the right balance between enforcement efforts and property rights.”

Robling said he supported the change, though he noted that officers haven’t used the forfeiture statute “in a long, long time.”

“We are a private land state, 80% of South Dakota is privately owned,” Robling said. “We need our landowners, they are the ones raising a majority of the wildlife that our constituency, our hunters, our anglers, enjoy.”

Robling said the department is working toward other goals this legislative session, including simplifying youth hunting rules. He also noted the department is looking into a virtual e-tagging system down the road that would make getting licenses easier.

