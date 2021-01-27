Advertisement

Minnehaha County prosecutor not part of Ravnsborg case

The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and...
The South Dakota Attorney General spoke with the press for the first time since striking and killing a pedestrian near Highmore in September.(KOTA/KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:58 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The new Minnehaha County State’s Attorney says his office will no longer be assisting the investigation into the fatal crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Daniel Haggar said his office has not been involved since his term started earlier this month, focusing instead on cases in the county.

The Hyde County State’s Attorney’s Office is consulting states attorneys from Pennington and Beadle counties now. Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo says he is still assisting with the case.

The office had been assisting Hyde County prosecutors in evaluating evidence and determining whether charges should be brought in the accident that killed Joesph Boever on Sept. 12, 2020. Ravnsborg struck Boever while driving on U.S. Highway 14.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the Ravnsborg-Boever fatal accident

Ravnsborg told Black Hills Fox News that he did not commit a crime.

“I believe that we will--when we have all the facts, not a selected amount of facts. We’ll know the full story, and we’ll make a full statement,” he told Black Hills Fox News.”I guess I would take great dispute that we are lying. I guess some things have come out that I do not believe accurate also, so we’ll just let the investigation run, and we’ll make a full statement when that has been completed.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors Elizabeth Racz and Christine Mathews with the South Dakota School of Mines have a...
COVID vaccine misinformation could cause continued health crisis
RCAS school board meets Monday night.
The Rapid City Area School board voted in favor of rejecting a level zero concept
Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
Biden administration appoints South Dakota woman to direct USDA Office of Tribal Relations
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
UPDATE: House revives transgender bill with ‘smoke out’ rule
34 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Latest News

The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS compound in Custer County set for sheriff’s sale
The Iron PHNX is a new bar and music venue in West Rapid City.
The Iron PHNX, “If you don’t feel like going to a sports bar, there’s a place for you”
For the second year in a row, Monument Health is setting up shop in the ice arena with health...
COVID tests, vaccine information available at Stock Show
Commission Chairman Jim Lintz says having to hold court proceedings at the Pennington County...
Court Proceedings to continue in Custer after gun ordinance rescinded