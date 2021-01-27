Minnehaha County prosecutor not part of Ravnsborg case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The new Minnehaha County State’s Attorney says his office will no longer be assisting the investigation into the fatal crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Daniel Haggar said his office has not been involved since his term started earlier this month, focusing instead on cases in the county.

The Hyde County State’s Attorney’s Office is consulting states attorneys from Pennington and Beadle counties now. Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo says he is still assisting with the case.

The office had been assisting Hyde County prosecutors in evaluating evidence and determining whether charges should be brought in the accident that killed Joesph Boever on Sept. 12, 2020. Ravnsborg struck Boever while driving on U.S. Highway 14.

Ravnsborg told Black Hills Fox News that he did not commit a crime.

“I believe that we will--when we have all the facts, not a selected amount of facts. We’ll know the full story, and we’ll make a full statement,” he told Black Hills Fox News.”I guess I would take great dispute that we are lying. I guess some things have come out that I do not believe accurate also, so we’ll just let the investigation run, and we’ll make a full statement when that has been completed.”

