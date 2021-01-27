Advertisement

Court Proceedings to continue in Custer after gun ordinance rescinded

Commission Chairman Jim Lintz says having to hold court proceedings at the Pennington County...
Commission Chairman Jim Lintz says having to hold court proceedings at the Pennington County Courthouse was a burden for taxpayers and those having to make the 80-mile round trip between Custer and Rapid City.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - The Custer County Commission is rescinding its ordinance allowing guns in the courthouse. This after judges wouldn’t appear in person out of concern for their safety.

Commission Chairman Jim Lintz says having to hold court proceedings at the Pennington County Courthouse was a burden for taxpayers and those having to make the 80-mile round trip between Custer and Rapid City.

Lintz says court proceedings will immediately return to the courthouse in Custer, and that the gun ordinance will be reconsidered in six months. The original ordinance did not allow guns in the courtroom itself.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctors Elizabeth Racz and Christine Mathews with the South Dakota School of Mines have a...
COVID vaccine misinformation could cause continued health crisis
RCAS school board meets Monday night.
The Rapid City Area School board voted in favor of rejecting a level zero concept
Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
Biden administration appoints South Dakota woman to direct USDA Office of Tribal Relations
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
UPDATE: House revives transgender bill with ‘smoke out’ rule
34 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Latest News

The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
FLDS compound in Custer County set for sheriff’s sale
The Iron PHNX is a new bar and music venue in West Rapid City.
The Iron PHNX, “If you don’t feel like going to a sports bar, there’s a place for you”
For the second year in a row, Monument Health is setting up shop in the ice arena with health...
COVID tests, vaccine information available at Stock Show