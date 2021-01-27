Court Proceedings to continue in Custer after gun ordinance rescinded

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - The Custer County Commission is rescinding its ordinance allowing guns in the courthouse. This after judges wouldn’t appear in person out of concern for their safety.

Commission Chairman Jim Lintz says having to hold court proceedings at the Pennington County Courthouse was a burden for taxpayers and those having to make the 80-mile round trip between Custer and Rapid City.

Lintz says court proceedings will immediately return to the courthouse in Custer, and that the gun ordinance will be reconsidered in six months. The original ordinance did not allow guns in the courtroom itself.

