Bill would disclose Noem’s security costs for Trump travel

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a campaign rally for Pres. Trump in Bangor, Maine
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a campaign rally for Pres. Trump in Bangor, Maine(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(AP) -A House bill endorsed by both parties seeks to disclose the security costs for Gov. Kristi Noem’s travel on behalf of former President Donald Trump’s campaign last year.

Requests for the information by The Associated Press and other media outlets have been rejected, with officials citing security concerns.

Republican Rep. Taffy Howard says the proposed legislation would not only require future costs to be disclosed but would be applied retroactively to Noem’s security costs during her travel across the country on behalf of Trump and other Republicans.

In a statement, Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury told KOTA Territory News and Black Hills Fox News that her office does not talk about security specifics.

“In the aftermath of the events on Capitol Hill on January 6th, plus violent riots last year, the reason should be incredibly obvious,” Fury said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

