34 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After two days of no deaths reported in South Dakota due to COVID-19, state officials said 34 more people have died due to coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

A total of 1,739 South Dakotans have died from the disease, according to the Department of Health. The latest victims include 10 were women and 24 men. Three of the deaths were in the 50-59 age range, six in the 60-69 age range and eight in the 70-79 age range. The state said 17 people over the age of 80 died due to COVID-19.

Five of the deaths were residents of Lawrence County. Pennington, Oglala Lakota and Custer counties recorded a resident dying from COVID-19 as well.

Other deaths happened in Minnehaha (6), Aurora (2), Brown (2), Davison (2), Union (2), Clay, Codington, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Grant, Hand, Lake, Lincoln, Moody, Todd and Turner counties.

Current hospitalizations rose by nine to 161.

The state saw an additional 228 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, though new cases continued to be outpaced by recoveries. Active cases fell by nearly 200 to 3,238. The number of active cases has declined sharply over the past month, and is currently at its lowest level since September.

The number of people that have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose surpassed 60,000, rising by over 900 Wednesday to 60,272. Over 21,000 South Dakotans have received both vaccine doses required to maximize immunity.

While South Dakota remains among the states administering shots at the highest rate, several states have surpassed the state in efficiency. According to New York Times data, 7.2% of South Dakotans have received at least one shot - that’s the 6th highest percentage in the nation. The state was once among the top three. In addition, the state has administered 70% of the doses it has received - the 4th highest percentage in the country.

In a press briefing Wednesday, Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said she expects the state to see an increase in the number of doses it receives next week. The state has been receiving just over 11,000 doses over the past few weeks. Next week, she expects that to increase to 12,800.

