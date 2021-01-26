Advertisement

Rapid City airport adding another flight

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Travelers can fly to Chadron, Nebraska from the Rapid City airport.

The service will begin on February 15th, and hold 8-passengers. Boutique airlines are selling one-way tickets for $120 dollars, you can get to and from Chadron.

Rapid City airport executive director, Patrick Dame says this is also a more affordable way for travelers to get to bigger cities.

” For those folks, if the price point was too high on another existing service maybe they’re flying through Denver to get somewhere else and the price point maybe wasn’t there, then this price point gives them another option and at a lesser price point”

The price to Denver from Chadron may be a little different but, it gives travelers another option.

The airplane is also a turboprop airplane and can handle the Western South Dakota weather.

For more information visit https://www.rapairport.com/

