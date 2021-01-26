Advertisement

Not as cold with sunshine returning

By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds continue for much of the night, but start to break up near morning. Lows tonight will be cold once again with a mix of single digits and teens. Be sure to bundle up to begin your Wednesday. Roads should be fine for many, but an isolated slippery spot cannot be rule out.

While some clouds linger around sunrise, we will be mostly sunny by late morning and for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 30s for nearly everyone. Sunshine will continue Thursday and temperatures will be warmer as well. Highs are in the 40s to near 50°. Sunshine will not be as prevalent on Friday, but warm air should continue. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50° once again.

As for the weekend, Clouds continue Saturday. An isolated show showers is possible, but the chances are pretty low. It’ll be a little breezy and cooler with highs in the 30s to near 40°. The sunshine is back Sunday and so is the warmer air. Highs will be back to near 50° to finish up the weekend and even into early next week. Cooler air will be back after that as we slide through the first week of February.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCAS school board meets Monday night.
The Rapid City Area School board voted in favor of rejecting a level zero concept
Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
Biden administration appoints South Dakota woman to direct USDA Office of Tribal Relations
Doctors Elizabeth Racz and Christine Mathews with the South Dakota School of Mines have a...
COVID vaccine misinformation could cause continued health crisis
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
UPDATE: House revives transgender bill with ‘smoke out’ rule
202 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in South Dakota Tuesday

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
One more Cold Day Today, then Milder Air Returns
Warmer
Not as cold with more sunshine
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cold, Wintry Day Again today with Slick Roads this Morning
Cloudy and cold with patchy fog and freezing drizzle into the morning