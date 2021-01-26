Not as cold with sunshine returning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds continue for much of the night, but start to break up near morning. Lows tonight will be cold once again with a mix of single digits and teens. Be sure to bundle up to begin your Wednesday. Roads should be fine for many, but an isolated slippery spot cannot be rule out.

While some clouds linger around sunrise, we will be mostly sunny by late morning and for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 30s for nearly everyone. Sunshine will continue Thursday and temperatures will be warmer as well. Highs are in the 40s to near 50°. Sunshine will not be as prevalent on Friday, but warm air should continue. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50° once again.

As for the weekend, Clouds continue Saturday. An isolated show showers is possible, but the chances are pretty low. It’ll be a little breezy and cooler with highs in the 30s to near 40°. The sunshine is back Sunday and so is the warmer air. Highs will be back to near 50° to finish up the weekend and even into early next week. Cooler air will be back after that as we slide through the first week of February.

