LGBTQ advocates protest house bill in South Dakota Legislature

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - About a dozen protesters assembled peacefully outside the South Dakota state capitol Tuesday morning as House Bill 1076 was first read in the House Health and Human Services Committee.

This bill is being introduced by Representative Fred Deutsch. House Bill 1076 is meant to unify courts that rule on sex marker changes, the proposers say. It requires “birth certificates reflect biological sex.”

Members of the South Dakota LGBTQ community say it discriminates against transgender people living in the state.

Black Hills Fox News will provide more updates as we learn more.

