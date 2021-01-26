Advertisement

Disney revamping Jungle Cruise ride, addressing depictions of indigenous people

Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.
Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Jungle Cruise rides at Disney Parks are getting a modern makeover.

In its Disney Parks Blog, the company said it will preserve the attraction’s storyline, but focus more on respecting diversity – which includes addressing negative depictions of indigenous people.

The changes will take place at both Disneyland and Disney World, with details coming later this year.

Walt Disney himself worked on the Jungle Cruise ride more than 60 years ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
Biden administration appoints South Dakota woman to direct USDA Office of Tribal Relations
(photo by Patrick Callahan, Lifewrx Media LLC)
South Dakota lawmakers start writing rules for new marijuana amendments
A B-1B Lancer taxis past the PRIDE Hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Oct. 24, 2019,...
Ellsworth AFB bomber part of ‘first-of-kind’ flyover at Super Bowl LV
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
South Dakota reports significant drop in new COVID-19 infections
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15
If both sides can't come to terms, Democrats may pursue a rare and controversial legislative...
Biden more bullish on vaccines, open to 1.5 million daily shot goal
Mark Earth's closest approach to the Sun for the year, called perihelion, at the start of the...
January 2021 Skywatching tips from NASA
A Hampton Inn in Fultondale, Ala., received major damage after a suspected tornado plowed...
Drone video: Hotel wrecked by suspected Ala. tornado