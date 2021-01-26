Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for 10-year-old girl abducted in N.C.

Breanne Marie Jones (left, right), 10 years old, is believed to have been abducted by...
Breanne Marie Jones (left, right), 10 years old, is believed to have been abducted by 38-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jones (center) and 32-year-old Christina Renee Edge.(Sampson County Sheriff Office)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a missing girl who was abducted in Sampson County, N.C. Officials did not provide any other information beyond the AMBER Alert being canceled.

Ten-year-old Breanne Marie Jones is described as a white female, approximately 3′4″ tall and 75 lbs. She has light brown hair, green eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a grey and pink Adidas hoody, red leggings and white Adidas tennis shoes white with pink stripes.

Officials say they believe she was abducted by two people, 38-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jones and 32-year-old Christina Renee Edge.

Jonathan Jones is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall and 190 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, a cross tattoo on his left cheek and a “Breanne” tattoo on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, grey carpenter pants and brown boots.

Edge is described as a white female, 5′2″ tall and 150 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants, black tennis shoes and a pink and black jacket.

Suspects in an Amber Alert in North Carolina could be travelling in a red Chevrolet Impala with...
Suspects in an Amber Alert in North Carolina could be travelling in a red Chevrolet Impala with a spare tire on the rear passenger side.(Sampson County Sheriff Office)

The two could be travelling in a red 2004 Chevrolet Impala with a spare tire on the rear passenger side.

Anyone who sees Jonathan Jones or Christina Renee Edge, or who has information about their whereabouts is urged to immediately call the Sampson County Sheriff Office at 910-592-4141, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCAS school board meets Monday night.
The Rapid City Area School board voted in favor of rejecting a level zero concept
Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
Biden administration appoints South Dakota woman to direct USDA Office of Tribal Relations
Doctors Elizabeth Racz and Christine Mathews with the South Dakota School of Mines have a...
COVID vaccine misinformation could cause continued health crisis
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
UPDATE: House revives transgender bill with ‘smoke out’ rule
202 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in South Dakota Tuesday

Latest News

The Obama-era health care law covers more than 23 million people through a mix of subsidized...
Biden to reopen ‘Obamacare’ markets for COVID-19 relief
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo...
Russian parliament OKs New START nuclear treaty extension
People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating...
Apple: iPhone, iPad users should update operating systems to fix security bugs
Cindy Mueller, left, lost 54 pounds in order to donate a kidney to her best friend, Carol...
‘So blessed’: Woman donates kidney to best friend after helping her heal from son’s death
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Top scientists, public health experts return for COVID-19 virus briefings