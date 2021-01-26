Advertisement

2 ‘pillars’ of Indianapolis family die from COVID-19 within 24 hours

By WRTV Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:43 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) - An Indiana woman and her family are heartbroken after losing two loved ones to COVID-19 one day apart, just before the Christmas holidays.

Holly Vantelli lost her 78-year-old father-in-law, Chet, and then her 58-year-old husband, Ken, to COVID-19 within 24 hours in December. Both had been hospitalized with the virus.

“We lose one person, that’s devastating. But we lost two, and it’s horrifying,” Vantelli said. “It’s really hard losing two of the people that was the pillars of our family.”

Holly Vantelli (not pictured) lost her 78-year-old father-in-law, Chet (left), and then her...
Holly Vantelli (not pictured) lost her 78-year-old father-in-law, Chet (left), and then her 58-year-old husband, Ken (second from right), to COVID-19 within 24 hours in December. Both had been hospitalized with the virus.(Source: Vantelli Family/WRTV/CNN)

One month later, the situation is still unreal to her, especially as she tries to raise her young daughter, who is now without her father.

“We have three boys, and we had just adopted our little girl, who is 3 and a half,” Vantelli said. “That’s been really hard, too, because she’s asking every day, ‘Where’s my daddy?’”

Vantelli says she often wakes up thinking this is just a nightmare and will be over, but unfortunately, it continues on.

As she goes through the grieving process, she says part of it is making sure people start taking COVID-19 seriously.

“For people who are saying it’s not real, we’re living proof,” Vantelli said. “I get so frustrated when people say this is a hoax or this is all made up or it’s political. That’s not true.”

She encourages everyone to mask up and do their part to protect others, so no one else has to stand in her shoes.

Copyright 2021 WRTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
Biden administration appoints South Dakota woman to direct USDA Office of Tribal Relations
(photo by Patrick Callahan, Lifewrx Media LLC)
South Dakota lawmakers start writing rules for new marijuana amendments
A B-1B Lancer taxis past the PRIDE Hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Oct. 24, 2019,...
Ellsworth AFB bomber part of ‘first-of-kind’ flyover at Super Bowl LV
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
South Dakota reports significant drop in new COVID-19 infections
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15
If both sides can't come to terms, Democrats may pursue a rare and controversial legislative...
Biden more bullish on vaccines, open to 1.5 million daily shot goal
Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.
Disney revamping Jungle Cruise ride, addressing depictions of indigenous people
Mark Earth's closest approach to the Sun for the year, called perihelion, at the start of the...
January 2021 Skywatching tips from NASA
A Hampton Inn in Fultondale, Ala., received major damage after a suspected tornado plowed...
Drone video: Hotel wrecked by suspected Ala. tornado