Advertisement

South Dakota reports significant drop in new COVID-19 infections

Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials reported 32 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Monday, the smallest increase in single-day cases the state has seen in over six months.

Monday’s total is the lowest new case count since officials reported 25 on July 13, according to New York Times data. South Dakota’s total known cases increased to 107,108.

Active cases are also at the lowest point in months. The Department of Health reported over 350 new recoveries, as active cases fell to 3,678 - the lowest since late September.

There were no new deaths reported, as the state’s total remained at 1,705.

While the new case count was down, the amount of testing is also down in the state. The state has averaged around 1,000 daily PCR tests since the beginning of January, according to the COVID Tracking Project, the lowest average since roughly September. The Department of Health reported 832 new tests Monday.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease fell by one to 161.

A total of 59,129 South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 18,000 have received both doses required to maximize immunity.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
Biden administration appoints South Dakota woman to direct USDA Office of Tribal Relations
(photo by Patrick Callahan, Lifewrx Media LLC)
South Dakota lawmakers start writing rules for new marijuana amendments
A B-1B Lancer taxis past the PRIDE Hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Oct. 24, 2019,...
Ellsworth AFB bomber part of ‘first-of-kind’ flyover at Super Bowl LV
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
LGBTQ advocates protest house bill in South Dakota Legislature
LGBTQ+ protest in South Dakota
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Celery Scrambled Eggs
The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox - VOD - clipped version
The book is currently in the printing process ,with hopes of being handed out to students in...
Local author's book is given out to RCAS students
“So, we were trying to think creatively about how to give back in our communities, so we came...
A new opportunity to give to the homeless community