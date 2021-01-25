Advertisement

Pennington County street signs starting to look a little different

The new street signs are bigger, going from nine inches to 12, are a little different color, and are a brighter color, all to help with visibility.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 8:48 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Street signs, we see them every day and may not even give them a second glance. But the Pennington County Highway Department started a new project to make them a little more noticeable.

The Pennington County Highway Department applied for a street sign project with the Federal Highway Administration. It was determined that county street signs needed some updating. The new street signs are bigger, going from nine inches to 12, are a little different color, and are a brighter color, all to help with visibility.

Changing the street signs has been underway since 2020.

”Construction actually started toward the end of September and they started in the Wall area and are slowly working their way this direction,” said Eric Radke, the Pennington County Highway Traffic Manager. “They’ve stopped east of 79 is kind of their boundary right now and they stopped for the winter.”

Once the ground warms back up, Radke said crews will continue the project finishing up Rapid City and moving west to Hill City. The sign project should be completed by August.

