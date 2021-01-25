Foggy, Chilly Start to the Workweek, but Better Weather is on the Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Low clouds and areas fog are in the forecast early this week as a moist easterly flow continues over western South Dakota. No significant precipitation is expected, but the fog could cause icy roads in spots. Be sure to use low beam lights when driving in foggy areas.

The weather pattern changes Wednesday, and especially Thursday and Friday as much milder air quickly advances east from the Rockies.

Dry and mild weather will continue into the weekend.

