Advertisement

Foggy, Chilly Start to the Workweek, but Better Weather is on the Way

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:57 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Low clouds and areas fog are in the forecast early this week as a moist easterly flow continues over western South Dakota. No significant precipitation is expected, but the fog could cause icy roads in spots. Be sure to use low beam lights when driving in foggy areas.

The weather pattern changes Wednesday, and especially Thursday and Friday as much milder air quickly advances east from the Rockies.

Dry and mild weather will continue into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Fire Department logo on truck
RCFD responds to another garage fire
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
A Rapid City intersection was shut down overnight after a multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: Driver runs red light resulting in multi-vehicle accident, serious injuries
One of the many presidents in Rapid City.
The City of Presidents foundation looks to open an information center in Rapid City

Latest News

Fog
Fog develops late Sunday night; Cold start to the week
partly cloudy
Snow tapers off, dry and cold Sunday
Light snow showers return tonight and continue through Saturday
Showers
Light snow tonight and Saturday