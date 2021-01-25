Advertisement

Ellsworth AFB bomber part of ‘first-of-kind’ flyover at Super Bowl LV

Planes from three different bases will meet in the sky over Raymond James Stadium.
A B-1B Lancer taxis past the PRIDE Hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Oct. 24, 2019,...
A B-1B Lancer taxis past the PRIDE Hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Oct. 24, 2019, before taking off to be a part of a Bomber Task Force in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett) (KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base will join two other bombers in a “first-of-its-kind trifecta flyover” during the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

The other two Air Force Global Strike Command bombers a B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and a B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.

The military said the planes would take off their respective bases, join together to fly above Tampa, and then return to their facilities.

“Supporting this event is a tremendous honor for our command and the U.S. Air Force,” Gen. Tim Ray, the AFGSC commander, wrote in a statement. “We look forward to this opportunity to showcase the reliability, flexibility and precision of our bomber fleet to the nation during this exciting event.”

The U.S. Air Force performs nearly 1,000 flyovers every year to showcase military capabilities and inspire patriotism. Such demonstrations serve as regular time-over-target training for pilots and ground crews, so they don’t cost extra money for taxpayers.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
Biden administration appoints South Dakota woman to direct USDA Office of Tribal Relations
(photo by Patrick Callahan, Lifewrx Media LLC)
South Dakota lawmakers start writing rules for new marijuana amendments
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
South Dakota reports significant drop in new COVID-19 infections
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
LGBTQ advocates protest house bill in South Dakota Legislature
LGBTQ+ protest in South Dakota
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Celery Scrambled Eggs
The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox - VOD - clipped version
The book is currently in the printing process ,with hopes of being handed out to students in...
Local author's book is given out to RCAS students
“So, we were trying to think creatively about how to give back in our communities, so we came...
A new opportunity to give to the homeless community