Cloudy and cold with patchy fog and freezing drizzle into the morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cloudy skies continue overnight. Thanks to an easterly wind, we could get some low clouds and areas of fog, too. A light flurry or freezing drizzle will certainly be possible, so be careful for some slippery spots through the night and morning hours. Temperatures will range from the single digits for many, to the low teens for a select few.

AM fog, freezing drizzle and flurries will all be possible Tuesday morning, but most of that action comes to an end by midday. A few breaks in the clouds are possible by afternoon, but overall it is an overcast day. Temperatures will range from the teens to 20s. Clouds retreat to the east Tuesday night, which will set up for sunshine Tuesday and temperatures approaching normal. Highs will be in the 30s for many.

Warmer air continues to pour in. Thursday will be near 50° in town with mostly sunny skies, then Friday will be in the low to mid 50s with scattered cloud cover. Saturday should be mostly dry, but an isolated rain or snow shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will drop a few degrees Saturday, but be back up into the upper 40s to near 50° Sunday with mostly sunny skies. We’re near 50° for the first couple of days in February, but some cooler air does look to return by the middle/end of next week.

