Juvenile arrested in killings of 5, including pregnant woman

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:35 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police on Monday arrested a juvenile male in the killings of five people, including a pregnant woman, who were shot to death inside a home.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the name of the suspect was “not being released at this time since the suspect is a juvenile.” No one else was believed to be involved, police said.

Police earlier said that the fatal shootings were discovered by police who had been called about 4 a.m. Sunday to investigate reports of a person shot on the city’s near northeast side and first found a juvenile male with gunshot wounds.

As officers were investigating that juvenile’s shooting, police received information about 4:40 a.m., that led them to a nearby home, where they found multiple adults dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds, Sgt. Shane Foley said Sunday.

IMPD spokeswoman Aliya Wishner said the juvenile arrested in the killings is not the same juvenile male who was found wounded Sunday before the victims’ bodies were discovered.

And Police Chief Randal Taylor said in a statement that he was asking the community for prayers “for the continued recovery of the young man whose life has been forever changed.”

Kezzie Childs, 42, Raymond Childs, 42, Elijah Childs, 18, Rita Childs, 13, and Kiara Hawkins, 19, and the unborn child of Hawkins were pronounced dead after being found in a home on Indianapolis’ near northeast side, the Marion County Coroner’s office said.

Hawkins was first taken to an area hospital, but both she and the unborn child died despite life-saving efforts, Foley said.

Taylor said Monday in a statement that, “Yesterday, we promised swift justice for this heinous act. Today, we delivered on that promise.”

“While removing the alleged perpetrator of yesterday’s mass murder from our neighborhoods does not bring back the lives senselessly lost, hopefully, it will bring us one step closer to healing as a community.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

