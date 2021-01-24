Fog develops late Sunday night; Cold start to the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The intermittent clouds throughout the day Sunday will depart eastward this evening and skies will remain mostly clear tonight before fog begins to develop in western South Dakota. A majority of the fog will develop in northwest SD and along the northern/eastern foothills late tonight into the overnight hours. I have shared the future visibility map in the attached video. Expect visibilities to drop less than a mild in Rapid City overnight tonight, and much of the fog/ low clouds could linger throughout the day Monday. Temperatures will also be back into the teens this evening, and will struggle to hit 30 degrees to kick off the week.

A big weather maker moves through the Midwest, well off to our south and east into Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Illinois. This system is bringing winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories along its track over the next day or two, and may bring us a small dose of moisture. We are seeing the potential for light snow accumulations for the southern plains and Hills late Monday night into Tuesday. About 1-2″ expected. Rapid City could see 1-2″ with this system.

Mild weather returns Thursday, Friday and into next weekend with dry weather expected. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with potentially 50 degrees on tap. An interesting winter so far to say the least.

