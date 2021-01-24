Advertisement

Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will formally reinstate COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-U.S. travelers from Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom and 26 other European countries that allow travel across open borders, according to two White House officials.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the order, also confirmed Sunday that South Africa would be added to the restricted list because of concerns about a variant of the virus that has spread beyond that nation.

Biden is reversing an order from President Donald Trump in his final days in office that called for the relaxation of the travel restrictions as of Tuesday.

The decision to reverse the order is not surprising, but the addition of South Africa to the restricted travel list highlights the new administration’s concern about mutations in the virus.

The South Africa variant has not been discovered in the United States, but another variant — originating in the United Kingdom — has been detected in several states.

Reuters was first to report Biden’s decision to add South Africa to the list.

Biden last week issued an executive order directing federal agencies to require international air travelers to quarantine upon U.S. arrival. The order also requires that all U.S.-bound passengers ages 2 and above get negative COVID-19 test results within three days before traveling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Fire Department logo on truck
RCFD responds to another garage fire
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
A Rapid City intersection was shut down overnight after a multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: Driver runs red light resulting in multi-vehicle accident, serious injuries
One of the many presidents in Rapid City.
The City of Presidents foundation looks to open an information center in Rapid City

Latest News

The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor
In what Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called a "mass murder," a pregnant woman and four other...
Juvenile arrested in killings of 5, including pregnant woman
President Biden is expected to lift the transgender ban in the U.S. military on Monday.
Biden signs order reversing transgender military ban
A Girl Scout and her dad crafted the homemade safeguard at their house and put it to the test,...
West Texas Girl Scout and dad build plexiglass shield for cookie season
(photo by Patrick Callahan, Lifewrx Media LLC)
South Dakota lawmakers start writing rules for new marijuana amendments